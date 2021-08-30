Coconut Creek

Officers Injured, Suspect Killed After Shooting in Coconut Creek

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three police officers were injured and and one suspect was killed in an incident involving a stolen vehicle Monday in Coconut Creek, police said.

The police-involved shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police say an officer observed the vehicle, which was reported stolen earlier that evening out of the City of Parkland, traveling west on Hillsboro Boulevard. The car stopped near the 4400 block, where the shooting took place.

The driver, an unidentified woman, died at the scene while her mail passenger was taken into custody.

A K-9 was also taken to an animal hospital. All officers and the K-9 appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office are investigating. The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.

Local

Broward County 1 hour ago

Car Crash Under Investigation in Plantation

Hurricane Season 2021 1 hour ago

Darkness in New Orleans: Many People Stranded Due to Hurricane Ida

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Coconut Creek
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us