Officers Injured, Suspect Killed After Shooting in Coconut Creek

Three police officers were injured and and one suspect was killed in an incident involving a stolen vehicle Monday in Coconut Creek, police said.

The police-involved shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

BREAKING: 2 suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Coconut Creek. Witnesses say 2 officers appeared to be injured or were transported to the hospital. We expect an update from @CoconutCreekPD right before the news at 11 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/cwJxzm7p3t — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) August 31, 2021

Police say an officer observed the vehicle, which was reported stolen earlier that evening out of the City of Parkland, traveling west on Hillsboro Boulevard. The car stopped near the 4400 block, where the shooting took place.

The driver, an unidentified woman, died at the scene while her mail passenger was taken into custody.

A K-9 was also taken to an animal hospital. All officers and the K-9 appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office are investigating. The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.