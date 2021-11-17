Officers on Leave After Teen Carjacking Suspect's Death Following Chase

Three days after a 16-year-old carjacking suspect died while in police custody following a chase that started in Hollywood and ended in Miami-Dade, some of the officers involved in the incident have been put on paid leave, NBC 6 has learned.

NBC 6 has confirmed that several officers with the Hollywood Police Department are on paid leave while their actions are under review.

The incident began Sunday night when police said the teen carjacked an Alfa Romeo at a gas station in Hollywood and led police on a nearly 20-mile pursuit that ended in a crash in Miami-Dade.

Witnesses who said they saw the crash said the teen appeared to be okay when he was removed from the car and put on the ground.

Witness Freida Dennison said the teen was surrounded by officers from Hollywood and Miami-Dade Police, so it was hard to see.

"He was holding his head up and everything and then all of a sudden they put him in the police car and next thing you know, when the rescue come, he looked limp," said Dennison.

The details surrounding the minutes after the crash remain unclear, in part because both police departments took custody of the teen at different times, and not all of the officers were wearing body cameras.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the teen at the scene, before Miami-Dade Police took custody of the teen, officials said.

"During the course of the investigation, the subject became unconscious and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hialeah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Miami-Dade Police said in a news release.

Police haven't released the identity of the teen, and said an investigation is ongoing.