Officers pack courtroom for arraignment of man accused of striking Miami detective with car

A carjacking suspect who allegedly struck a Miami Police detective, sending her to the hospital, was arraigned Tuesday on several charges.

Police said 49-year-old Andrewin Wardell attempted to flee the scene while trying to carjack someone’s vehicle Aug. 14 in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 13th Street in Overtown. Someone in the area flagged down Det. Marvalyn Lee Chin when the carjacking was in progress.

When Lee Chin approached, the defendant drove away and struck her, police said. She was found pinned between two cars and sustained injuries to her upper body and legs.

Nearly a month after the incident, the 19-year veteran detective remains in the hospital recovering. NBC6 is told she's undergone several surgeries and has a long road ahead.

Miami Police Marvalyn Lee Chin

“We are confident that she is going to recover. She is going to bounce back," Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said last month. “She is a strong-willed individual, she has a strong faith base and she has the support of her family, the police department and her community."

Lee Chin's colleagues teamed up and showed up to court Tuesday to face the man accused of sending her to the hospital.

Wardell was not physically present in court, however, he was arraigned on multiple charges: attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery/carjacking, battery, resisting an officer, fleeing and causing injury, leaving the scene of an accident and causing serious bodily injury, burglary.

Wardell also received four new counts of leaving the scene of an accident and causing property damage.

Through a public defender, Wardell pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was denied bond.