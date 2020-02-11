Broward County

Officers Rushed to Hospital After Morning Crash in Margate

Officials say the officers were in their police vehicle when the crash took place near the 900 block of State Road 7 in the southbound lanes

Two officers were taken to the hospital after they were involved in an early morning crash in Margate on Tuesday.

Officials say the officers were in their police vehicle when the crash took place near the 900 block of State Road 7 in the southbound lanes.

Both officers were alert and taken to North Broward Hospital, where their condition was not released. The driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to an area hospital, where their condition was also not released.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators did not release additional details on the crash, including how it started, at this time.

