Officials Alert Public to Be Vigilant During Holiday Shopping Season

Law enforcement will ramp up security at South Florida shopping malls as the holiday shopping season is underway.

Officials kicked off the annual Holiday Crime Initiative at Dadeland Mall Friday morning.

"This is a time of happiness that our community desperately needs and we're going to ensure that it happens in a safe manner," said Freddy Ramirez, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

He added that more police officers both in uniform and undercover will be patrolling Dadeland Mall from now until the end of the holiday shopping season.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also at the news conference offering some valuable tips for holiday shoppers.

"Please park in a well-lit area, carry your purse or your bag close to your body when you're out and about, and lock your car doors please if you get out of your car," she said.

"We are asking the community to be vigilant at large gatherings such as special events, malls, schools, hotels and places such as banks," Lt. Karin Baubbie of Homeland Security said.

They added to make sure that you can give specific information of a troubling or suspicious incident to authorities by giving the location, date, time, description of the people and vehicles involved.

Most of all, officials said to stay alert of your surroundings while shopping and don't leave any valuables in your vehicle.