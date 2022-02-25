Officials Break Ground on Boat Ramp Renovation at Haulover Park Marina

Changes are coming to a South Florida marina.

The Haulover Park Marina is set to get renovated -- something officials say has been a long time coming.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the revitalization process with a price tag of $12 million.

“People want to get on the water, that’s why we are here,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The project includes replacing and rising existing boat ramps and switching current docks with concrete, floating docks. Plus, park officials say they are planning to rise and expand the parking lot, adding 291 new spaces and 20 new electric vehicle stations, and rising the parking lot by three feet.

Other elements that will change are entry points, lighting, landscaping and signage.

NBC 6 spoke with boaters using the ramps while feet away, the groundbreaking ceremony was taking place. Gabriel Knight is one of them, and says any improvement is welcome.

"The way the ramp is set up right now is not ideal for crazy weekends like that,” said Knight, who explained the marina can get chaotic on weekends and special holidays. "We're all about it, we've been in business for 10 years, I’m sure our customers would appreciate it, we would like it."

Some of the funding for the project is coming from the Florida Inland Navigation District.

"That's really where we come in,” said Spencer Crowley with FIND. “When we see boat ramps like this, facilities like this that are obviously past their life age, we want to make sure those things can be improved and optimized for public use."

Levine Cava said by giving more access to the water, more people will enjoy and care for the bay.

"Having access to the water safely is really the hallmark of our economy, of our quality of life,” she said.

Construction at Haulover should be wrapped up by June 2023.