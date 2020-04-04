coronavirus

Officials Confirm Seventh Coronavirus-Related Death at Fort Lauderdale Assisted Living Facility

NBC 6

Another resident at a Fort Lauderdale nursing home has passed away due to the coronavirus, making it the seventh coronavirus-related death at the facility.

In a statement, Atria Willow Wood confirmed that 20 residents had tested positive for the virus along with the seven deaths. 15 residents tested negative.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Local Photographer Captures South Florida Families in Quarantine

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Miami-Dade Requires Hospitals Report Amount of Available Hospital Beds, Supplies and Patients

The facility added that 10 employees had also been tested for COVID-19 – with only one testing positive.

“Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe. We will also continue to work with the Department of Health and AHCA as we monitor and respond to this ever-changing situation,” Atria said in a statement.

On Wednesday, officials from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) were on site at Atria Willow Wood, according to the facility.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort LauderdaleAtria Willow Wood
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us