Officials Confirm Seventh Coronavirus-Related Death at Fort Lauderdale Assisted Living Facility

Another resident at a Fort Lauderdale nursing home has passed away due to the coronavirus, making it the seventh coronavirus-related death at the facility.

In a statement, Atria Willow Wood confirmed that 20 residents had tested positive for the virus along with the seven deaths. 15 residents tested negative.

The facility added that 10 employees had also been tested for COVID-19 – with only one testing positive.

“Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe. We will also continue to work with the Department of Health and AHCA as we monitor and respond to this ever-changing situation,” Atria said in a statement.

On Wednesday, officials from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) were on site at Atria Willow Wood, according to the facility.