Doral

Officials Find Body of Man Gone Missing After Falling Off Jet Ski in Doral

By NBC 6

Officials have located the body of a man who went missing after falling off a jet ski in the water near Doral earlier this week.

20-year-old Alexander Garcia went missing on Tuesday near the 12400 block of Northwest 25th Street, where he and another person were jet skiing in a body of water and fell off just before 8 p.m.

The other person was rescued by a good samaritan, while Miami-Dade Police divers joined officials from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation in the search for Garcia.

They found his body Saturday afternoon. "Our condolences are with the family of the victim," FWC officials said.

An investigation has been launched into the details of the accident.

