Officials: Florida Panther Dies After Fight With Other Cat

An endangered Florida panther has died following a fight with another panther.

It's the fifth panther death reported this year, the second from intraspecific aggression, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Three others were killed by vehicles.

The skeletal remains of a 5-year-old male were collected Monday on South Florida Water Management District property in rural Hendry County, just north of Big Cypress Airfield, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

