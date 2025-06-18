Officials ID man shot, killed by Miami-Dade deputy after attempted traffic stop

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy after officials said he sped off from a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said it all started when deputies with their Robbery Interventions Detail team tried to conduct a traffic stop near NW 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue after noticing a yellow Corvette that had illegal dark tints.

Officials say the driver in the car didn’t stop, but instead sped off.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office used air support to help find the car, which ended up at a dead end of an apartment complex on NW 85th Street and NW 4th court.

Authorities said when the man came out of the car he was armed, and he "advanced toward the deputies’ vehicle." That’s when one deputy fired at him.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday as 24-year-old Kristofer Lazaro Laboy, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

"This could have just been a citation and everyone would have gone home," said MDSO Public Information Officer Argemis Colome. "Even though none of our deputies were injured, this could have been far worse."

At this time it’s unclear if the man withdrew his gun at deputies, but officials say the gun was found at the scene.

The deputy involved was identified as Kelvin Cox, who authorities said has a 23-year tenure.

Cox was placed paid administrative leave, which is common procedure.

FDLE is investigating.