Officials Identify Body as Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband

Officials Tuesday positively identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband.

Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.

Detectives found a body Nov. 16 in a wooded area near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court. Though officials hadn't released her identity at the time, family members said it was Dulcio's body.

NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez has more on the disturbing allegations after the Broward County woman went missing.

Family members and authorities said Dulcio had been going through a messy divorce with her husband, 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco.

Pacheco was arrested days after her disappearance and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Dulcio.

A search warrant was obtained for the couple's home and shared vehicle and during the search, investigators found evidence that suggested Dulcio had been murdered in the couple's home, and that her body had been transported in the couple's shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Dulcio's family said they had suspected Pacheco from the beginning.

"She's going through a messy divorce. She’s going through something with an individual that I don’t take this lightly. I'm gonna call him a monster. A monster," sister Simenta Dulcio said.

Pacheco remains held without bond.