Fort Lauderdale

Officials identify man killed after boat exploded in Fort Lauderdale

Officials said the 37-foot vessel exploded after its engines had been started.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials have identified the person who died after a boat explosion Monday in Fort Lauderdale that also injured seriously several people.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials confirmed Sebastien Gauthier, 41, of Quebec, died from his injuries.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The explosion happened just before 6 p.m. at the Lauderdale Marina at 1900 SE 15th Street. Officials said the 37-foot vessel exploded after its engines had been started.

The fire from the explosion spread to another vessel. Video from Chopper6 showed firefighters battling the intense flames.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Seven people were on the boat, FWC officials confirmed. Six of them were hospitalized, several with serious injuries. Divers searched the water for a final person, who was pronounced deceased.

Video from Earthcam shows the moments a boat exploded in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Surveillance video showed the moments the boat exploded. The fire eventually grew larger and larger and thick black smoke billowed in the sky.

Local

Florida 39 mins ago

‘Way overdue': 2 water safety bills could help prevent Florida drowning deaths

Christmas 4 hours ago

What's open and what's closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in South Florida

It's unclear what caused the explosion. The fire is still under investigation.

Maria Sanz told NBC6 that she and her family were on a boat right behind the one that exploded.

"I thought it was like, a firecracker, but when I turned, it was a boat... We saw a lot of smoke," she recalled. "I was screaming, screaming, screaming, and they told us we had to get out right away."

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us