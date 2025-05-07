Officials identify woman killed in gator attack while canoeing in Florida

Wildlife officials have identified a woman who was killed in an alligator attack while she was canoeing with her husband in central Florida.

Cynthia Diekema, 61, of Davenport, was canoeing with her husband near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee in Polk County Tuesday afternoon when they encountered a gator, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said Wednesday.

The husband and wife were canoeing in approximately two feet of water when they passed over the alligator, which thrashed and tipped the canoe.

They both fell into the water and the 11-foot, 4-inch gator bit the woman and pulled her under, officials said.

Diekema's body was later found and removed from the water.

A trapper later responded and "dispatched" the gator, officials said. A second gator between 10-11 feet long was found in the area on Wednesday, officials said.

The trapper was staying in the area to ensure public safety.

FWC officials said the incident remains under investigation.

"This is a devastating loss, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy," FWC Executive Director Roget Young said at a news conference Wednesday. "We are working hard to understand exactly what happened. While alligator attacks resulting in fatalities are extremely rare, this tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the powerful wildlife that share our natural spaces."

Young said it's the season for heightened gator activity, and encouraged the public to stay away from them.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.