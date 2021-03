Police were investigating a fatal shooting in Miami Gardens Friday.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at a shopping center located in the 17300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Multiple police are on the scene at a shopping plaza along NW 27th avenue in #MiamiGardens. We are working to learn more about what they’re investigating. More details on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/3ONtLqAa93 — Amanda Plasencia (@AmandaNBC6) March 19, 2021

No further details were immediately known. Police were asking anyone with any information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.