Officials investigate fuel spill along New River in Fort Lauderdale

Officials are investigating to find the source of a fuel spill along the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

According to city officials, shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Marine Unit located what appeared to be fuel in the water near the 500 block of E Las Olas Boulevard.

While officers were able to follow the fuel along the New River, due to the outgoing tide, they were unable to determine the source of the spill.

The Marine Unit officers called the spill into the United States Coast Guard.

At this time, the Department of Environmental Protection is responding to further assess the waterway.

This is an ongoing investigation.