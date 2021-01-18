Pompano Beach

Infant Found Dead Inside Home in Pompano Beach

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding an infant's sudden death in Pompano Beach Monday.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an unresponsive infant at around 9 a.m. Monday. After arriving at the home near the 500 block of NW 34th Street, deputies transported the unresponsive child to a local hospital.

The infant was later pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

