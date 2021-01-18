Infant Found Dead Inside Home in Pompano Beach

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding an infant's sudden death in Pompano Beach Monday.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an unresponsive infant at around 9 a.m. Monday. After arriving at the home near the 500 block of NW 34th Street, deputies transported the unresponsive child to a local hospital.

The infant was later pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.