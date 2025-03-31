Officials issue rabies alert after horse tests positive in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Miami-Dade County issued a rabies alert for an unincorporated part of the county after a horse tested positive for the disease, officials said.

The Health Department said the animal was tested on March 26 in unincorporated Miami-Dade County off of State Road 997 (Krome Avenue).

Officials issued the alert two days later and it is valid for 60 days within the following boundaries:

Northern boundary: SW 128 th

Southern boundary: SW 161 st

Eastern boundary: SW 177 th (Krome Avenue)

(Krome Avenue) Western boundary: SW 197th

"DOH-Miami-Dade is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area," a news release reads. "All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population."

It was not immediately clear how the department became aware of the horse's condition.

How to prevent rabies exposure

The Department of Health urges residents to take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Miami-Dade by calling 305-470-5660.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1 if you encounter any stray animals in your neighborhood that show signs of illness or disease.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Miami-Dade at 305-470-5660.