Animals and Wildlife

Officials issue rabies alert after horse tests positive in Miami-Dade

The Health Department said the animal was tested on March 26 in unincorporated Miami-Dade County off of State Road 997 (Krome Avenue).

By Briana Trujillo

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Miami-Dade County issued a rabies alert for an unincorporated part of the county after a horse tested positive for the disease, officials said.

The Health Department said the animal was tested on March 26 in unincorporated Miami-Dade County off of State Road 997 (Krome Avenue).

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials issued the alert two days later and it is valid for 60 days within the following boundaries:

  • Northern boundary: SW 128th
  • Southern boundary: SW 161st
  • Eastern boundary: SW 177th (Krome Avenue)
  • Western boundary: SW 197th

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"DOH-Miami-Dade is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area," a news release reads. "All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population."

It was not immediately clear how the department became aware of the horse's condition.

How to prevent rabies exposure

The Department of Health urges residents to take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

  • Immunize pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.
  • Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.
  • Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Miami-Dade by calling 305-470-5660.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
  • Contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1 if you encounter any stray animals in your neighborhood that show signs of illness or disease.
  • Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Miami-Dade at 305-470-5660.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeMiami-Dade CountyAnimalsHealth & WellnessHealth
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us