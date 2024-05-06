WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade County Mayor, US Navy launch Fleet Week Miami with press conference at PortMiami

After more than three decades in Fort Lauderdale, Fleet Week will be held in Miami this year from May 5-12.

To launch the big week, Miami-Dade County's Mayor, the U.S. Navy and Norwegian Cruise Line are coming together for a press conference on Monday morning.

It's happening at PortMiami Terminal B at around 10 a.m.

NBC6 cameras captured the moment ships started arriving for Fleet Week on Sunday.

Ships began arriving Sunday for Fleet Week Miami.

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will also appear off Miami and remain a few miles offshore.

The 1,092-foot long supercarrier has a 4.5-acre deck, and carries a crew of around 3,200 and 85 planes.

US NAVY | via REUTERS The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, a "clean" ship free from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) thanks to a longer-than-expected deployment at a sea, transits the Strait of Gibraltar April 7, 2020. Picture taken April 7, 2020.

While the Truman won't be within reach of Miami, three other Navy warships and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter will be docked at PortMiami and available for public visits.

The ships include the USS Bataan, an 843-foot amphibious assault ship, the guided missile cruisers USS Normandy and USS Leyte Gulf, and the Coast Guard cutter USCGS Seneca.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: A US Coast Guard helicopet casts a shadow on the USS Bataan during their arrival for Fleet Week 2022 as seen from the Intrepid Museum on May 25, 2022 in New York City. Fleet Week returned this year in full capacity with over 3,000 sailors partaking across multiple vessels entering New York City’s ports, according to reports. This is the first year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Fleet Week has returned. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Tours of the ships are planned for Monday through Saturday May 6-11. The weekdays will focus on afternoon and evening tours from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., while Saturday tours are slated to be 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. All tours are free.

Visitors wishing to tour the ships must reserve a time through the www.fleetweekmiami.org website 48 hours in advance of their desired visit.

In addition to the ships, displays of Naval history, recruiting information, Navy and Marine technology, and Navy environmental programs will be available for visitors to see as they wait for their tours.

More than 3,000 members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard are expected to arrive in South Florida for Fleet Week and participate in various events including flyovers of military aircraft, Navy and Marine Corps Band concerts, and visits to local schools.

South Florida's Fleet Week began in 1990 and was previously held at Port Everglades.

For more information, visit fleetweek.org.