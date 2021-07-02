Officials Monitoring Hurricane Elsa for Possible Impacts at Surfside Collapse Site

Officials are monitoring Hurricane Elsa and making necessary preparations in case there are any effects from the storm felt at the Surfside building collapse site.

Speaking at a news conference at the site Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's Department of Emergency Management is making necessary preparations at the Champlain Towers South search-and-rescue site ahead of the storm.

"Given what were doing on this site, we're also paying special attention to any impacts that could happen here in northeast Miami-Dade County," DeSantis said. "It is possible that this area could see tropical storm force winds."

DeSantis and other officials stressed that there was still a lot of uncertainty with Elsa, which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane earlier in the day.

Although South Florida remained in the hurricane's cone of concern, it was still too early to tell what possible effects could be felt in the area. Impacts, if any, could start as early as Sunday night.

DeSantis said there will be a "special emphasis" on protecting equipment and monitoring the remaining standing structure at the Surfside site.

"You could potentially have an event with the building as well," DeSantis said.