Silver Airways plane strikes parked plane of same airline at FLL

Officials from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have confirmed that there was a minor incident between two planes from the same airline Friday morning.

Images from Chopper 6 showed a bird's eye view of the two planes from Silver Airways just inches away from each other on the tarmac at FLL.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, shortly before 8 a.m. a Silver Airways plane struck a parked plane from the same airline while under tow at FLL.

The incident occurred in an area not under air traffic control, the FAA said.

According to a FLL spokesperson no one was on either of the planes at the time of the incident and no one was hurt.

At this time officials said the incident has had no impacts to airport operations. The FAA will investigate the incident.