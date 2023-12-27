Officials search for 2-year-old girl missing from Miami

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 2-year-old girl from Miami-Dade County.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Ava Gantt who was last seen in the 8000 block of Southwest 157th Place in Miami.

Gantt is three feet tall, 31 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives believe the child is with 22-year-old Dante Torres who was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. He also has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

The two are likely traveling in a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra with the tag NRJC05.

If located, detectives ask the public to call 911 and avoid approaching them.