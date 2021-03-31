Officials Search for Missing Swimmer Off Miami Beach

Officials are searching for a man who went missing Wednesday while swimming in the waters off Miami Beach.

Local police and fire officials responded at around 5:54 p.m. to the area of 54th Street and Collins Avenue after a call of swimmers in distress.

A Good Samaritan assisted in rescuing two swimmers, a third was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies are searching for a fourth swimmer, a 43-year-old man in blue swim trunks.

Further information was not available.