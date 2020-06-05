Officials Shut Down Julia Tuttle Causeway as Large Crowd of Protesters Gather

Officials shut down both directions of the Julia Tuttle Causeway Friday evening to prevent a large crowd of protesters from entering.

The Miami Police Department tweeted that they are closing the westbound side of the causeway and the Florida Highway Patrol is closing the eastbound side. They advised drivers to used the MacArthur Causeway to get to Miami Beach.

The protest in Miami is one of many demonstrations across South Florida in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked protests across the county.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.