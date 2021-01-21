Florida

Officials Temporarily Close Florida's Capitol After Bomb Threat: FDLE

Authorities temporarily closed Florida's Capitol to employees Thursday morning after a bomb threat was made overnight, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced.

The closure, which ended at 9 a.m., was instituted "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

Officials said Capitol Complex had been swept by law enforcement officers and explosive-detecting K-9's.

No explosive devices were found and nothing suspicious was identified, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

