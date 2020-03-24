Officials to Restrict Travel on U.S. 1 in Florida Keys

Monroe County officials are restricting travel on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway and State Road 905 to reinforce the island’s closure to visitors and non-residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Only residents, property owners, and those who actively work in the Keys such as fuel tankers and delivery and grocery trucks, will be admitted. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will implement southbound traffic stops at mile marker 112.5 on the Overseas Highway and State Road 905 (Card Sound Road).

The restrictions will begin no later than Friday, officials said.

Residents can show their proof of residency with a resident reentry sticker, local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill. Those who work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys. First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

Monroe County ordered all hotels, short-term rentals and vacation rentals to stop renting to tourists for two weeks. All "non-essential" retail and commercial businesses were ordered to shut down.