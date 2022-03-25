Officials Warn of Portuguese Man-of-War Dangers at South Florida Beaches

With spring break in full effect on South Florida beaches, officials are warning of the presence of Portuguese man-of-war.

Man-of-war is a group of animals related to jellyfish with tentacles that are barbed. Its sting can typically cause painful welts lasting for days. In some cases, the sting can cause an allergic reaction and in rare cases, heart failure.

Strong winds and currents are expected to bring man-o-war to South Florida beaches in the coming days.

If you see a man-of-war at the beach do not touch it.

If your skin does come into contact with one, do not use your hand to remove it . Experts recommend using an object to scrape it from your skin.

You can neutralize the venom by rinsing it with saltwater and applying vinegar. Seek medical help if you have a severe reaction.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lifeguards will be at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne on Friday to warn beachgoers of the dangers associated with coming into contact with one.

