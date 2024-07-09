ON VIDEO: Police search for porch pirate who stole packages in Miami Springs

Miami Springs police are asking for the public’s help in finding a porch pirate who was caught on video stealing packages.

In a video posted to the police department’s Instagram account, the thief is seen getting out of the front passenger seat of a white car and making three trips to the front door of a Miami Springs residence.

She picks up at least four packages and appears to pass them to the driver. After the last grab, she makes a run for it back into the vehicle, which drives off.

The video is dated July 8, just after 12:20 p.m. The exact location of the theft was not provided.

It was not immediately clear what was in the packages or how long they were left outside the residence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711.