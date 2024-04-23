One dead after fatal house fire in Richmond West

One dead after an early morning fire in a Richmond West home.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief J.T. Waters, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke in the garage, which was used as an efficiency.

Authorities had reported two fatalities earlier this morning but now it's been confirmed that only one person died in the fire.

"Someone passing noticed the smoke, realized there was a fire and notified everyone about what was going on. Thank God we were able to get out," said a neighbor. " I wouldn't be able to tell you how it started."

Investigations are still active and the cause of the fire hasn't been released yet.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.