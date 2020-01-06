One Dead After Stolen Vehicle Flees from Police and Causes Fatal Crash: PD

One person is dead and three others are injured after a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed into a second car in North Miami Friday night, police say.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a stolen Mercedes Benz was spotted by an unmarked police vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. They say once the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled the area.

Eventually, the stolen car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.

Fire Rescue pronounced the female passenger in the second vehicle dead on the scene - the driver was transported to a local hospital.

Both driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested at the scene of the crash and later taken to the hospital, police say.

Family of the female victim identified her as 28-year-old Therese Gutierrez. Her husband, 28-year-old Luis Tirado, is the driver who they say is currently in critical condition.

"She was such a sweetheart. Such a good samaritan, always helping everybody," Gutierrez's sisters says.

The family was on vacation when they saw the tragic event on the news.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any information on the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle