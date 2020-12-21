One Dead, Another Injured Following Shooting in NW Miami Apartment Complex

Officials were investigating a shooting that took place in an apartment complex in northwest Miami early Monday that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Miami-Dade police units responded to the area of Northwest 10th street and northwest 87th Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition.

A child and a woman who were also inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting were unharmed, officers said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.