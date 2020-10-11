Pompano Beach

One Dead, Another Injured Following Shooting Incident in Pompano Beach

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person died and another was injured following a shooting incident that happened overnight in Pompano Beach, Broward authorities said.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at 2701 Northwest 1st Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found one person suffering gunshot wounds. Another victim was located in the area of 2920 Northwest 2nd Street, also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. Neither victims' identities have been released

BSO homicide detectives are investigating the case.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

