One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Coconut Creek

The Coconut Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

Officers found the body of 33-year-old Justin Eugene Liddell just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the parking area behind the businesses of the 4300 block of Coconut Creek Parkway, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information of this incident is urged to call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

This is an ongoing investigation.

