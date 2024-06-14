One dead, four injured in Fort Lauderdale apparent drive-by shooting: Police

A shooting left one dead and four people severely injured in the 2300 block of Northwest 8th Street Friday around 7:10 p.m., according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found five victims, all with life-threatening injuries. The victims were quickly transported to Broward Health Medical Center where one of them was pronounced dead.

People in the Franklin Park community say they didn't hear anything but the sound of gunshots Friday night.

“About 40 shots, I heard about 40 shots,” one woman said.

One woman didn't want to go on camera, but she says she knows the five men who were shot.

"It is hurtful, because it's people that you know,” she said. “We get tired of crying, they don't have to be family to love a person, it's sad.”

She says she was feet away from them when she heard the gunshots and saw people running.

“I jumped up and ran that way, what the hell I was supposed to stay right here, I don't know where I was going, but I was getting the hell out of here,” she said.

The woman says she's lived in the community 18 years and the crime has gotten worse. While she's not shocked, she wants something to change.

“Let's all get along,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale police have indicated that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Authorities are requesting the public's cooperation to obtain more details about the incident and the identities of the suspects involved.

"Anyone with information about this shooting or who can identify those responsible should contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately," said FLPD spokesperson Ali Adamson.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.