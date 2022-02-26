One Dead in Fatal Collision on Florida Turnpike

A driver was killed in a fatal collision early Saturday morning on the Florida Turnpike, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol said that a box truck was disabled on the roadway, blocking a travel lane, when an oncoming semi-truck crashed into it.

The collision caused the semi-truck to "jackknife," which happens when the semi-truck trailer skids towards the truck cab at a 90-degree angle.

The driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the injuries sustained, according to FHP.

The incident occurred on the southbound FL Turnpike in the area of Northwest 41st Street.

