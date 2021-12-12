Miami-Dade

One Dead, One injured in Hialeah Target Parking Lot

NBC 6

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hialeah Sunday, police say. One of those two people died while in the hospital from their injuries.

The incident occurred at the parking lot area of a Target on 1750 West 37th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The two victims were transported to Jackson Medical Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. One victim was taken by air and the other by ground, according to Hialeah police. 

Two subjects are in police custody and police say that there are no additional suspects at large.

Local

News You Should Know 10 hours ago

ICYMI: Groundbreaking Project in Miami, Slain Woman Identified After 46 Years

Missing person 2 hours ago

Adult Woman Missing in Miami Gardens

The condition of the victims is not know at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingHialeah
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us