One Dead, One injured in Hialeah Target Parking Lot

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hialeah Sunday, police say. One of those two people died while in the hospital from their injuries.

The incident occurred at the parking lot area of a Target on 1750 West 37th Street.

The two victims were transported to Jackson Medical Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. One victim was taken by air and the other by ground, according to Hialeah police.

Two subjects are in police custody and police say that there are no additional suspects at large.

The condition of the victims is not know at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.