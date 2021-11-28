One Dead, Policeman Injured in Shooting in Coral Gables

A confrontation between two Coral Gables police officers and two car burglars Sunday morning ended with one of the burglars shot dead and one in custody, the Coral Gables Chief of Police said.

The incident occured in the 100 block of Calabria Avenue.

Officers were answering a 911 call about burglars trying to get into cars on the block when one officer noticed one of the cars on street had its engine hood raised and door open and a burglary was in progress, police said.

Upon engaging the burglars, the officers discharged their firearms to attempt to protect their lives, the Chief of Police said. He added that one of the officers was injured in the lower body but was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting. Coral Gables police will handle the car burglary investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.