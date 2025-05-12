Hollywood

One dead, several injured after car bursts into flames in Hollywood crash

A pickup truck and another car collided, leaving one vehicle overturned and the other engulfed in flames after slamming into the wall of a private community.

By NBC 6

Telemundo

HOLLYWOOD — Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Hollywood Police officers responded to the intersection of Sheridan Street and North 40th Avenue following a two-vehicle crash.

"At this time, we can confirm that, unfortunately, one person has died, and others were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital," Broward authorities said.

Witnesses reported that a pickup truck collided with another vehicle. The truck overturned and landed on its side in the road, while the other car burst into flames after crashing into the wall of a private residential community.

The incident is being investigated by the Hollywood Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit. The intersection remains closed in all directions as officers work at the scene.

According to the state health department, at least four people have died this year in car crashes involving fire in South Florida — one in Miami-Dade County and three in Broward. Sunday’s victim would be the fifth person killed in a vehicle fire-related crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

