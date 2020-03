One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a car veered off I-95 and into a cemetery Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver crashed against a concrete barrier heading north on Interstate 95 near Sunrise Boulevard.

The car caught fire after it crashed into a nearby cemetery, officials said.

FHP says one person is dead and two others were rushed to Broward General Hospital.

No information on the condition of the survivors.