One Dead, Two Injured in Homestead Trailer Home Fire

Cellphone video and photos taken at around 6:30 Sunday morning show the bright orange flames coming out the home

One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a fire in a Homestead trailer community Sunday morning.

NBC 6 spoke to neighbors who called 911 and tried everything the could to stop the flames from spreading to their own homes.

“We all grabbed some hoses and we were trying to put out what we could and we realized that there was no hope for that trailer,” said Tonjia Rand, who lives next to the destroyed trailer where the person passed away. “We were trying to keep the trailers adjacent to it wet, so hoping that the fire wouldn't spread.”

Cellphone video and photos taken at around 6:30 Sunday morning show the bright orange flames coming out the home on Southwest and 44 Court.

The fire also left one car charred.

“The tires on the car that were in front started to blow up or the windows,” said Rand. “I just started here a little explosions and scared the crap out of me. So I ran.

Homicide detectives confirmed to NBC 6 one person inside the trailer died and two others were taken to the hospital, but they did not identify the victims.

Rand says neighbors may know who they are.

“I did hear from the adjacent neighbors that it was a a mother, her son and his wife,” she said. “And I was also told that they attempted to get her out of the trailer, but they were not successful.”

