One injured in accidental shooting near a Walgreens in West Broward

A man was injured after an accidental shooting in Tamarac on Saturday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened near a Walgreens at 6401 West Commercial Boulevard at around 4:09 AM, according to a statement by the BSO.

Video from the scene shows police talking with a man in front of a SUV hauling a BBQ smoker.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting to be accidental and the man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, they are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and no one was taken into custody.