One Man Arrested, Another at Large After Little Havana Stabbing

One man is behind bars, while another is still at large, as police continue to investigate an early morning stabbing in Little Havana that left one person in critical condition.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred at around 3 in the morning, Tuesday.

Witnesses told authorities that 29-year-old Marvin Alvarez, along with another unidentified man, were involved in a confrontation with the victim at a gas station near the 1600 block of west Flagler street.

Witnesses say Alvarez began punching the victim repeatedly, while a second person stabbed the man several times.

Over an hour after the incident, police say Alvarez was seen just a few miles away with blood on his shirt and hands. According to the report, Alvarez told a person that he “just killed someone and needed to change his shirt.”

Alvarez was detained, identified by witnesses and later questioned by police.

According to authorities, Alvarez denied hitting the victim, and stated he did not know the second person involved in the stabbing.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The second person involved in the assault remains at large.

Alvarez faces one count of battery.