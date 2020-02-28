Miramar

One man hospitalized after Miramar house fire

The fire broke out in the middle of the night while a family was sleeping

A Miramar family is in shock after flames ripped through their house while they were sleeping.

Mileidy Nuñez said a stranger knocked on a front window to warn her family, otherwise they’d be dead.
Firefighters say flames broke out in the back of the home around 2 am Friday.
“My dad, he was stuck,” said Mileidy Nuñez. “I saw the fire and I got really scared.”
She was able to escape along with her brother, teen son and daughter, and a neighbor who lives in an efficiency attached to the home.

She said she couldn’t reach her dad because the fire was too intense, but firefighters pulled him out of the house. They rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Nuñez said he suffered smoke inhalation

