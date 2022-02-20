One Man Injured After Shots Fired into Miramar Gated Community Residence

One person was injured after a shooting took place inside a gated community in Miramar Sunday.

Miramar Police said the shooting happened in the afternoon near the 15800 block of Southwest 49th Court.

According to police, the suspects shot into a residence where a man was hit by the gunfire and injured.

A man who asked not to be named said he lives in the home where the shooting took place and that he knows the victim.

“We spoke to his family. Everybody praying for him,” the man said.

The man said the victim is a friend of his who doesn’t live there but was visiting.

“For someone not to be home and come home and have this happen. That’s what’s going through my mind,” he said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear but the victim is expected to survive.

Residents say they heard rapid gunfire and then a car speeding off.

“I thought it was fireworks at first,” one neighbor said.

“It did sound a lot like gunfire,” another resident said. “It was the fire followed by the car taking off.”

If you have any information contact Miramar Police at 954-602-4000