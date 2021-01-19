One Man Killed, Another Critically Injured in Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

One man was killed and another critically injured in a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

MIami-Dade Police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 4500 block of Northwest 19th Street found two men shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police haven't released their ages or identities.

One neighbor said the victim's body was found inside a red SUV that had apparently crashed into the side of a home. Footage showed multiple bullet holes on the SUV's passenger side window and its back windshield completely shattered.

The incident remains under investigation.

