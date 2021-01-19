Miami-Dade County

One Man Killed, Another Critically Injured in Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NBC Universal, Inc.

One man was killed and another critically injured in a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

MIami-Dade Police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 4500 block of Northwest 19th Street found two men shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Local

COVID-19 Jan 13

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: How to Get Vaccinated in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

Broward County 5 mins ago

18-Year-Old Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Wilton Manors Bank

Police haven't released their ages or identities.

One neighbor said the victim's body was found inside a red SUV that had apparently crashed into the side of a home. Footage showed multiple bullet holes on the SUV's passenger side window and its back windshield completely shattered.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us