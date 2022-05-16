Broward County

One Man Killed, Another Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Wall in Miramar

By NBC 6

One man was killed and another hospitalized after a car crashed into a wall in Miramar Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and Douglas Road and involved just one vehicle, an Infiniti Q50, Miramar Police officials said.

Footage from the scene showed large holes in sections of the wall and the badly damaged car in the median of the roadway.

Both of the men in the car were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where one of them later died, police said.

The other man was expected to survive.

Police initially said three people had been in the car but later confirmed that it was just the two men.

The victims' identities haven't been released. The crash remains under investigation.

