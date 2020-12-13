One Man Killed in Shooting Outside Oakland Park Flea Market

Police are searching for multiple men they say were involved in a shooting that left one man dead outside an Oakland Park flea market Sunday.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. near the 3100 block of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police say a man in his mid-20's got into an argument with a group of men in a parking lot when the confrontation escalated into a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found the man dead.

Family and friends offered each other support as deputies investigated.

"People crying, they falling out, this is something that goes on everyday," said Nikki Stokes, a worker inside the flea market.

"They came in there, running in there saying it was a gunman out here shooting and stuff like that and the guy got killed," she said.

She found out the victim is related to one of her friends.

BSO says they are searching for the men involved in the shooting who left in a black Escalade.

Authorities could not say if the men knew the victim.