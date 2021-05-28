One Man Rescued After Stolen Car Goes Into Canal Following Pursuit in Doral: Police

One man was pulled out of a canal Friday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade after police say he lost control of a stolen car and it went into a canal.

Chopper footage showed rescue crews at the canal located near Northwest 58th Street and 117th Avenue, after the car went in shortly before 6:30 a.m.

According to Doral Police, officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled. He attempted to make a U-turn and went into oncoming traffic, at which point officers stopped their pursuit.

The driver lost control and the vehicle went into the canal, according to police.

Footage showed one man being pulled out and transported to an area hospital, but officers have not said if any other people were in the vehicle and had to be rescued.

