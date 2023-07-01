Broward

One person dead after a car crashes and burns in front of Oakland Park Fire Station  

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the cause of the accident that left one dead and two seriously injured.

By NBC6

Smoke comes out of a small sedan after catching on fire in front of an Oakland Park fire station
NBC6

One person is dead after a car lost control and crashed into a Oakland Park fire station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the Oakland Park Fire Chief, Stephen Krivjanik, the car lost control as it neared the station, went airborne, crashed into a pick-up truck parked outside, and landed in front of the station, catching fire.

Two victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries, while one was declared deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic department is investigating the accident.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFloridaOakland Park
