One Person Dead After Shooting Involving Officer in Plantation

Officers confirmed that one person was killed Saturday in Plantation after a shooting that involved a member of the police department.

Police were called to the scene in the 300 block of North State Road 7 near the Plantation Inn and Lounge.

Planation Police confirmed a shooting involving officers did occur and one person died at the scene. Police did not release the name of the person killed.

No officers were injured and police did not release additional details.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over as the lead agency in the investigation.