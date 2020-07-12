Retired Firefighter Dies in Cooper City House Fire

One person is dead after rescue crews battled flames at a Broward home Sunday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, nearly thirty firefighters responded to a home in Cooper City where gray smoke was seen billowing from.

Within 20 minutes, crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which officials say was primarily located in the living room.

One person, an 80-year-old retired City of Miami fireman, died as a result of the fire.

BSFR did not disclose the name of the fireman, but offered its condolences.

“While any victim who loses a life as a result of a fire is a hard pill to swallow for any firefighter. But, learning that in this particular case the victim is a member of the public safety community-one that has spent an entire career saving lives by putting his own life on the line under the most dire circumstances - makes the pain all the more personal and palpable.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.